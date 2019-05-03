Hidden Extra’s in New ModuSat XR HIU’s – Giving You More for Less!

With over 15 years of HIU supply under their belts, Evinox has unveiled their latest range of ModuSat® XR ‘Smart’ Heat Interface Units, which provide M&E Contractors and Consulting Engineers with a “whole lot more” for a “whole lot less” due to the myriad of hidden extras

Smaller, more compact dimensions; the ability to deliver high performance at low primary flow temperatures; TCP/IP communications connectivity; and new, lower output models to allow cost-effective compliance with the latest industry design standards are but a few of the ways Evinox ModuSat XR models offer more features, value and performance – but with less space requirements, lower heat network operating conditions, and less time on site to install, commission, support and maintain – than ever before.

Less space

Building on Evinox’s BESA-tested range of Smart Heat Interface Units, the latest ModuSat XR and XR-ECO Twin Plate HIU’s have been enhanced to provide the same great performance but in a package requiring 27% less space in the home than before*1. Units are extra compact, ideal for tight installation constraints and help to minimise the size of prefabricated cupboards. The new units have been “designed by engineers for engineers”, with a real focus on providing flexible pipework connection options, easy access to key components and simple installation and maintenance.

Lower outputs

The range has also been extended to include smaller ModuSat XR & XR-ECO TP 30 units. These are perfectly placed to meet the recommendations in the soon to be released CIBSE ADE Code of Practice v1.2, which states that designers should specify a maximum of 25kW output for Studio apartments and 30-35kW for 1 & 2 bed properties. This recommendation has been included to avoid the oversizing of Domestic Hot Water, which can lead to increased costs and network inefficiency, so the new ModuSat range is perfectly placed to satisfy these new industry requirements.

Low Carbon Heat Networks

With the latest GLA planning guidance around carbon factors already causing a stir amongst consulting engineers and specifiers, there is already a clear incentive for heat networks to be designed around different heat generation technologies, such as heat pumps, which in turn require lower primary flow temperatures. The high efficiency ModuSat XR-ECO models continue to provide impressive heating and domestic hot water performance at primary flow temperatures of 60°C (or even lower), making them the ideal choice where heat pumps are deployed. For example, at a primary flow temperature of just 60°C, the popular ModuSat XR-ECO TP 55-10 model can produce 34kW of instantaneous hot water at 55°C equating to a flow rate of around 11l/s; and higher thermal outputs and flow rates still where the hot water set point is dropped to 50°C.

Smart, Lower Cost Communication Network Connection

Ethernet connectivity comes as a standard feature on all ModuSat units, allowing two-way communications for diagnostics, commissioning and support – as well as metering data – to be accessed across shared building infrastructure. This allows the significant cost associated with dedicated M-Bus networks to designed out, by sharing a common, robust and reliable communication network with other services, such as CCTV, access control/door entry, and lifts.

And as part of this updated communications strategy, Evinox is also providing open protocol access to metering data through a new, customer configurable web-access to the SmartTalk® data logger, meaning the building operator can future proof the system and will never be tied to a single vendor for resident billing services.

Lower Defects Liability and Aftercare Support Costs with ‘SmartTalk® Pro’

And if all that wasn’t enough, yet another hidden extra giving Contractors opportunity to reduce costs and risks associated with their heat network installations is Evinox’s new ‘SmartTalk® Pro’ monitoring and diagnostics web portal, which now comes bundled with every ModuSat installation.

Providing Contractors with remote access to each HIU on the site, any reported problems can be quickly and easily diagnosed – and often remedied – online, without the need for an engineer to attend site; saving time, increasing the first-time-fix rate and reducing defects liability costs related to the heat network.

As well as providing access to HIU operational parameters and settings, support engineers can even take control of the residents heating system, to update controller settings and overcome any reported resident issues without an engineer ever having to get in a van!

An Established Heat Interface Unit Range

The enhancements to Evinox’s ModuSat® XR and XR-ECO units contribute to the excellent features and benefits of the existing range, with quality, high efficiency and reliability at the core. This includes testing of every unit – hydraulically, electrically and electronically before leaving the factory. The ModuSat XR-ECO Twin Plate Unit is also independently tested to the UK Standard for HIUs from BESA, backing-up performance and efficiency claims; units come complete with smart room controls with optional energy display upgrade; feature inbuilt prepay technology and they can be commissioned and maintained remotely over the internet – a combination resulting in a truly Smart HIU range.

Don’t just take Evinox’s word for it – units are currently in operation in hundreds of developments across the UK, including landmark projects such as Battersea Power Station, London City Island, and Wood Wharf at Canary Wharf.

Find out more about Evinox’s ModuSat® XR Twin Plate Heat Interface Unit range by visiting www.evinoxenergy.co.uk or contact Evinox at info@evinox.co.uk for further information.