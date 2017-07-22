Here come the girls…new look BSEE wins award

The BSEE team received a ringing endorsement of their efforts over the last year, when they picked up the “Most Improved Magazine” award at the Datateam Business Media Ltd awards event on July 14th.

The awards, which recognise excellence across Datateam’s industrial portfolio, were held at The Big Cat Sanctuary*, in Smarden, Kent.

Pictured here, left to right are: Lauren Frampton (Sales Executive), Jacqui Henderson (Divisional Manager), Debbie Eales (Editor) and Claire Rixon (Classified Executive).

The judges highlighted the improved design, highly readable content and positive industry feedback as factors in their decision.

Editor, Debbie Eales, said: “This was as great team effort. We are now looking forward to another successful year of making BSEE essential reading for the building services market.”

A raffle at the event raised £270 for The Big Cat Sanctuary. Five winners, including BSEE’s Claire Rixon (pictured), got the opportunity to feed one of the big cats.

*The Big Cat Sanctuary provides a sanctuary and excellent conditions for the successful breeding of endangered cats both large and small within the European Endangered Species Breeding Programme.