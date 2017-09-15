Hamworthy launches new CIBSE-accredited CPD seminar

Hamworthy Heating is expanding its offer of CIBSE-accredited Continuing Professional Development (CPD) seminars. Aimed primarily at consultants and buildings services engineers, the new course covers the topic of new boilers on old heating systems with a focus on hydraulic separation.

The new seminar explores the challenges when refurbishing old heating systems by looking at open vs closed heating systems, and how to overcome them with methods such as hydraulic separation. Attendees can learn about different approaches to connect new boilers to the secondary circuit, the old heating system. Methods such as installing a low loss header, a plate heat exchanger or using a no flow boiler and buffer vessel are explored including the pros and cons for each.

The CIBSE judges’ feedback on the presentation was: “It is well structured, contains some very useful technical content and will be of benefit to our members.”

Stuart Turner, National Sales Manager at Hamworthy Heating, comments: “There are still a lot of commercial buildings in the UK that are in need of a heating system refurbishment. We’ve listened to our customers and the challenges they face on a daily basis which is why we decided to launch this new CPD seminar. It will help consultants and building services engineers to judge on a more practical level which method is suited for a specific project. We’re confident the takeaways from this seminar will assist our customers in selecting the best matched heating system, even for trickier installations.”

What are the benefits?

Attendees can improve their knowledge of hydraulic design to overcome the most common challenges in plant room refurbishment projects. Additionally, attendees will gain an understanding of low loss header sizing and the consideration of pump position in a commercial heating system. CPD points gained contribute to CIBSE members’ required annual CPD hours.

Hamworthy continues to offer its other CIBSE-accredited CPD seminars:

– Best Practice Heating and Hot Water Plant Refurbishment

– Energy Saving in Commercial Heating and Hot Water

– Best Practice in Domestic Hot Water

For more information call 01202 662500, email sales@hamworthy-heating.com, or visit www.hamworthy-heating.com.