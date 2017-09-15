GRID PRO® from Scolmore – the ultimate in flexible, modular grid solutions

Scolmore’s new GridPro® collection is an extensive range of interchangeable mounting plates and modules available in the most comprehensive choice of finishes, to offer the ultimate in flexible, modular grid solutions.

Gridpro® was developed with speed and ease of installation at its core and offers the flexibility to create multi-function, 1 to 24 gang plates which integrate with Scolmore’s vast Click wiring accessories range.

Unique features setting GridPro® apart in the marketplace:

Unique screw attachment feature means that no yoke is required for any modules when using 1-4 gang plates – the modules simply screw directly onto the plates.

All modules come with fully backed off captivated terminal screws for ease of assembly.

All plates feature horizontal fixing screws – giving a uniform, aesthetic look throughout the range.

Another cost and labour saving feature is the universal GridPro® yoke, which means a single yoke can be used for any Click plate styles (apart from Definity). Tabs on the yoke are removed with a simple snap, llowing the yoke to fit into the back box.

All white moulded products in the range are Anti-Microbial Certified.

More than 600 products make up the range. All switch modules are 20A rated – making them ideal for commercial applications.

For further information, contact Scolmore on 01827 63454, email sales@scolmore.com or visit www.scolmore.com.