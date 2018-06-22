Gree will help keep the World Cup cool

Those attending the main venue for this year’s world cup in Russia will be kept cool by a Gree LHE High-efficiency Water-cooled Screw Chiller.

The Mordvinia competition venue, located in the city of Saransk, is a new stadium built especially for the 2018 World Cup. The stadium has a standard capacity of 30,000 but will house 45,000 during the World Cup.

The air conditioning solution that won a highly contested bidding process, the LHE Series High-efficiency Water-cooled Screw Chiller, is a large air conditioning unit that was developed by Gree. It uses an advanced semi-hermetic dual-screw compressor, the latest high-efficiency heat exchanger and a new type of optimised power control, which combine to improve operational efficiency and reduce running cost.

Its dual-loop design reduces fault rates, while the dual-compressor design can guarantee normal operation when one compressor is in maintenance.

The unit, which uses R134a refrigerant, is grade one for energy efficiency and has a COP of 6.2, all of which helps towards Russia’s declared aim of hosting the most eco-friendly World Cup ever.

This is not the first time that Gree has been associated with the World Cup. In 2010, Gree was chosen to provide multi VRF units, screw chillers, unitary air conditioners, air processing terminals, etc for seven large projects for the South African World Cup.

Says Gree UK managing director Roberto Mallozzi: “This shows once again that, while Gree is not as well known as some other brands in the UK, globally it is a massive player and is well established as the best selling air conditioning manufacturer in the world.”