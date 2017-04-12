Grand opening for Distech Controls’ new European head office

Distech Controls, the energy management solutions specialist held an opening ceremony for its new European Head Office in Brignais – Rhone-Alpes, France.

With office and production areas, the new building has double the space of the previous facility, supporting the company’s continued growth in Europe. Occupied since January 2017, the building is home to 80 of Distech Controls’ 250 worldwide employees ranging from production, R&D, product management, marketing, sales, finance and administration.

The office is designed to offer an efficient, comfortable, and pleasant work environment for the Distech Controls team. Optimised for collaboration, it features open workspaces.

Reflecting Distech Controls’ vision of a comfortable, energy efficient and connected environment, the new HQ features the company’s building automation solutions for HVAC, lighting, sunblind and access control, including ECLYPSE BACnet/IP and Wi-Fi Connected Controllers, and integrates Acuity Brands’ LED luminaires; providing a technological showcase for energy efficient products and Internet of Things solutions.

“This investment reinforces Distech Controls’ presence in Europe, while providing the means necessary to support our continue growth,” said Martin Villeneuve, President of Distech Controls. “This is more than just a building; it is a major accomplishment for Distech Controls in Europe, delivering the message that Distech Controls’ solutions enable IoT buildings.”