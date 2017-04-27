Vacancy: Graduate / Junior Electrical Engineer

Location: South East London

Reference: Elec Des Eng / DH9

Formed in 1990, this Consultancy has established itself as a leading provider of design and management services for projects within the MEP sector. Their ethos is based on listening and interpreting their clients’ vision whist pushing the boundaries of their design brief and sustainable solutions.

The company is a successful multi-disciplined practice with live projects in the retail, commercial, healthcare and public sectors throughout the UK.

As part of their continued success, they are looking to recruit a Graduate / Junior Electrical Design Engineer to work on projects within the Public / Justice sector incorporating Court Facilities, Prisons and Custodial Centres.

Essential design experience will include:

Previous experience of design for various project types

Small power and lighting systems

CCTV

Security / Door Entry Systems

Fire Alarms

Dialux/Amtech/Hevacomp & Autocad Software

HNC/HND or Degree Qualification within Electrical Engineering

If you would like to apply for this role then please forward your CV to me or for further information contact David Housden on 01233 223712 or via email david.housden@magrec.co.uk

Applicants must have the right to work in the UK or hold the appropriate work permit.