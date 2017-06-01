Going for gold with the CIPHE Apprentice Awards 2017

Apprentices have until July 31 to enter the Chartered Institute of Plumbing and Heating Engineering’s CIPHE Apprentice Awards 2017. Created to celebrate those who have found their true vocation in the plumbing and heating sector, the awards are offering an impressive £500 in prize money for each category as well as a special Awards Event later this year.

The awards are open to anyone of any age, gender or background, who is studying a bona fide qualification that will lead to an NVQ/SVQ in Plumbing/Heating Engineering. You don’t even have to be a CIPHE member to get involved, with entry open to members and non-members alike.

With three categories to choose from, there’s something to suit most plumbing and heating apprentices, and you can enter more than one category.

Entries are open for the following awards:

Heating – sponsored by the Heating and Hotwater Industry Council (HHIC)

Plumbing – sponsored by the Bathroom Manufacturers Association (BMA)

Vulnerability – sponsored by the Chartered Institute of Plumbing and Heating Engineering (CIPHE)

So don’t delay, fill in the application form today! Download it now from the CIPHE website at http://www.ciphe.org.uk/professional-members/apprentice-2017/ or you can phone 01708 463 115 or email info@ciphe.org.uk to request a form direct.