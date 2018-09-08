Gilberts helps achieve synergy between contemporary and heritage

The ability to refine state of the art technology has enabled Gilberts to play a key role in helping take a Grade II listed building into the 21st century.

The 98,000 sq ft Arkwright House has undergone a £16m upgrade by Catalyst Capital, to create seven floors and a basement of premium quality open office space.

One of the major issues being faced at the Manchester city centre building of national interest has been how to deliver adequate quantities of fresh air throughout the building without draughts- bearing in mind that the finished soffits are over 3m high.

Gilberts, the UK’s leading air movement specialist, solved the problem, using over 700 of its patented GZL linear diffusers. Catalyst and its M&E consultant Crookes Walker Consulting worked with Gilberts to prove the design using Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) modelling, before specifying the diffusers. The collaborative approach was instrumental in winning the order.