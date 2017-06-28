Gilberts grill(e)s new college

Ayrshire College’s new £50+million state of the art Kilmarnock Campus is achieving excellence- helped in part by its ventilation.

Air movement grilles and diffusers from Britain’s leading independent specialist Gilberts Blackpool have been used as a key component of the ventilation strategy throughout the 17,000m2 campus, which has attained a BREEAM ‘excellent’ rating.

Stothers M&E, working on behalf of main contractor McLaughlin & Harvey, chose Gilberts’ DGA Type four-way diffusers and GSLS linear slot diffusers, to ensure adequate flow of fresh air throughout the four-storey main building.

“Courses at the Campus range from construction to hair, beauty and art; the building even includes an NHS approved ward layout in the health department! The education provision is supported by appropriate infrastructure, with administrative areas, a sports hall and restaurant. That diversity of usage meant a complex strategy was needed to address the ventilation requirements, ranging from areas with a high air volume to rooms with potential high heat gain,” explained Stothers’ Gareth Hewitt.

“Our solution was a mixture of natural ventilation, heat recovery with air handling units, and fan coils all integrated into a BMS. We knew Gilberts’ range of grilles and diffusers would integrate neatly into the building fabric and the diverse ventilation systems, and they would deliver quality products, competitively priced. More than 1000 Gilberts’ grilles have therefore been used throughout the new College.”

Gilberts’ DGA/4 louvred face ceiling diffusers provide four-way blow with a maximum cooling differential of 12OC through the ceiling, be it plasterboard or suspended. The GSLS slimline linear slot diffusers feature a unique air deflection control vane. The design enabled Stothers, via one core unit, to achieve smooth, accurate airflow horizontally or vertically, left or right, across the ceiling, and adjoin lengths as required, to the exact requirements of each area to be ventilated.

Founded 55 years ago, Gilberts Blackpool is Britain’s leading independent air movement specialist, and is unique in its ability to develop components- be it ‘mainstream’ or bespoke- entirely in-house, from initial design through tooling, production, testing and supply, at its 85,000 ft2 manufacturing facility. Its state of the art test centre, designed and built in-house, is one of the most technically advanced in the country.

www.gilbertsblackpool.com