Futurebuild 2019: Tackling the industry’s challenge

Futurebuild is the leading built environment event for professionals working across the industry to meet and learn, be inspired and do business. Taking place from 05-07 March, Futurebuild 2019 will focus on tackling the biggest challenges impacting the industry and provide visitors with unrivalled insights and hands-on experience around the latest innovations, products and legislations to address these issues.

Meeting challenges and making commitments

Central to the event will be the ecobuild conference, where visitors will be inspired to take action on the most pressing challenges through insights and knowledge-sharing from leading experts. With an overarching theme of ‘Time For Action’, the conference sessions will be collaborative forums where visitors will develop plans for implementing change and proposing action for a more sustainable future.

A total of 13 key challenges will be tackled through the conference programme, including how to strengthen environmental protections, how to achieve a built environment fit for 2050 and how to respond to the climate crisis.

Other topics being address include: the challenge to change; how to deliver long term value and sustainable performance; how to achieve a truly circular economy; how to strengthen environmental protections; how to meet the UN Sustainable Development Goals; how to apply innovative technology and techniques to transform the industry; how to overcome the housing crisis; how to put health and wellbeing at the heart of design; how to reinforce the connections between education, skills and research to develop a future workforce and how to transform existing homes through behaviour change and deep retrofits.

CPD-accredited educational content

Professionals looking for more practical insights and education on the most recent industry best practices and breakthroughs will be sure to find what they are looking for at the event. Developed in conjunction with renowned, industry leading partners, Futurebuild will provide over 500 hours of structured learning across three levels – an inspiring conference programme, 11 seminar streams and four deep-dive workshops hosted in the Knowledge Forum – all CPD-accredited and completely free of charge.

The Knowledge Forum is a new feature for 2019, where industry-leading partners, academia and professional bodies will offer a comprehensive look at the biggest issues facing the built environment and will provide useful solutions and guidance for building services professionals and engineers to take back to the office.

As an official UK Government Innovation Partner, Futurebuild will also be hosting the Innovation Zone with the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) and Innovate UK. At the Zone, BEIS will be showcasing the work of the Energy Innovation Programme and demonstrating how it is delivering the Clean Growth Strategy. Focusing on true innovation, it will provide a platform for investment and knowledge exchange across three areas: a dedicated three-day seminar series; an exhibition featuring innovative companies BEIS and Innovative UK has provided funding to; and a ‘Business Bar’ in collaboration with the Knowledge Transfer Network – providing 1-to-1 advice and support on accessing funding.

Future trends and exclusive attractions

Over 500 market-leading brands and organisations from across the globe will be showcasing their product innovations and contributing to the extensive knowledge programme across six themed Hubs.

In the Urban Infrastructure Hub, the latest solutions across blue, green, grey and social infrastructure will be explored. The Urban Infrastructure Seminar Theatre, sponsored by ACO, and the accompanying exhibition will feature both nature-based and manufactured solutions to address challenges in active travel, air pollution, landscaping, water management and more, while the Hub’s City Walk feature will allow visitors to experience the benefits of a green setting and see innovations on display.

In the Buildings Hub, visitors have access to the latest industry insights and some of the world’s most innovative building systems and technologies. Topics such as building performance in a post-Grenfell world, social value and high-rise Passivhaus will be covered in the Buildings Seminar Theatre, while a series of pavilions will showcase global innovation. Visitors will also have access to the Home of the Future exhibit, created by Tufeco and Grimshaw Architects, which can be found alongside exhibitors including Bauder, Durisol, Internorm, Recticel and Smart Systems.

Visitors can learn more about the options for decarbonising energy and limiting consumption from experts in the Energy Hub. Smart heat solutions, whole-house retrofit and Part L of the Building Regulations are among the topics being tackled in the Energy Hub Seminar Theatre – delivered with strategic partner, the Association for Decentralised Energy (ADE). The ADE will also host its own pavilion, showcasing innovation in heat networks, combined heat and power and other technologies.

The Materials Hub is where the possibilities of concrete, timber, steel, masonry and natural building products will be explored. The Hub is supported by The Concrete Centre and TRADA, among other leading organisations, with exhibitors including Nudura, Glavloc, Cemex UK, Creagh Concrete, Piveteaubois and Steico. The Natural Building Area will also feature in the Hub, providing free educational information and showcasing natural materials and businesses that work in the UK natural building industry.

New for 2019 is the Interiors Hub, where the newest product designs, emerging trends and the latest guidance on health and wellbeing in buildings will be addressed. The Hub, which has been created in association with BRE and the Bathroom Manufacturers Association, has its own seminar programme focusing on biophilic design and the use of colour and light to promote wellbeing, with exhibitors including Decolux, Zip, Delabie, Fisher and Paykel, Novy and Waldmann Lighting.

In the Offsite Hub, hosted in partnership with Explore Offsite, visitors will be at the heart of construction innovation. Four dedicated seminar theatres will present a programme of masterclasses while a workshop hosted by social enterprise, Help Bristol’s Homeless, will give an insight into its mission to develop container homes. Complementing this deep learning will be exhibitors including Liskandas, Marley Modular Systems, Hadley Group and Haus Technologies.

The Waste Zone is also returning for 2019 and is set to be bigger and bolder than even. Curated by architect, academic and author Duncan Baker-Brown, the area will showcase how waste can be a valuable resource for industry. Central to the experience will be the new Circular Economy Hub, which will take a unique beach hut format and feature a collection of hand-picked brands at the forefront of making the circular economy a reality.

To register for free, visit: www.futurebuild.co.uk/register.