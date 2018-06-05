Full steam ahead with help from Riello

Riello has donated an RL34 oil burner to the Internal Fire Museum in Cardigan for use in the first of its steam halls. The burner is fitted to a Beel VFB boiler donated by Cochran UK.

The Internal Fire Museum was founded in 2003 to cover the history and use of large engines in the 20th Century. Engines are run every day, with at least six engines running all day, and exhibits include the oldest daily working diesel engine in the world.

The first of the steam halls, where the Riello burner is in use, was opened in April 2018. The Museum’s Paul Evans commented: “The steam hall has seen a fantastic show of help from companies such as Riello and Cochran. Without the generous assistance of these companies the museum would not have been able to complete the project on schedule.”

The RL Series of two-stage burners covers a firing range from 154kW to 2700kW, and has been designed for use in low or medium temperature hot water boilers, hot air or steam boilers, or diathermic oil boilers.

For further information visit www.rielloburners.co.uk