Fulham Acquires Control Network Solutions

Fulham Co Inc, a leading supplier of lighting components and electronics for commercial and specialty applications, has acquired the assets of partner company Control Network Solutions (CNS), the UK-based creator of the elitedali smart lighting control and management system. This transaction continues Fulham’s strategic European expansion.

Fulham has been developing its relationship with CNS for over a year and utilising CNS’s elitedali to help its partners provide complete smart lighting control systems.

Based on the Digital Addressable Lighting Interface (DALI) lighting communications standard, elitedali simplifies installation, commissioning, and control of lighting systems.

With this acquisition, Fulham can now offer a DALI and web-based convergent smart lighting solution to meet increased demand from customers worldwide. For Fulham customers in Europe and India, CNS’s smart lighting platform meets the immediate need for DALI-based lighting control solutions.

“We developed clever LED lighting components that are intelligent and programmable so luminaire manufacturers can customise solid-state lighting products in a customer-valued way. With the acquisition of CNS, we now have the remaining components needed to move from clever to smart lighting products – communications and control system software,” said Bob Howard-Anderson, Fulham CEO. “elitedali technology aligns with our vision of standards-based smart lighting controls and allows us to meet increasing customers’ demands for DALI-enabled lighting solutions based upon multi-vendor choice, flexibility and real-time device data for analytics, and effectively lays the foundation for the coming of smart lighting.”

Mike Welch, founder of CNS, will continue with Fulham as Vice President, Controls Business Development. In his new role, Welch will continue to support more than 40 elitedali resellers worldwide and help shape Fulham’s clever lighting strategy as well as new smart lighting products and solutions.

The elitedali solution is based on the Niagara software framework from Tridium, an independent business entity of Honeywell International. Niagara is used by hundreds of OEMs and resellers to craft Building, Data Center and Smart City management systems.

“We are excited to be able to leverage Fulham’s global brand and resources to accelerate the market reach of elitedali,” said Welch. “Becoming a part of Fulham will allow us to provide better support our growing Niagara Community Partners, enabling them to participate in larger lighting control projects.”

Fulham already incorporates DALI support into a variety of its LED driver products.