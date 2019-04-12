Fujitsu Open Day 2019

On 1st May 2019, Fujitsu General Air Conditioning UK will open its doors at its head office in Elstree and invite you to take a look at the inner workings of one of the industry’s most trusted brands.

Be the first to hear Fujitsu’s key strategic announcements for 2019, whilst three fully equipped training rooms shall be open displaying a comprehensive product range of split, VRF, Controls and DX applications. Taking place throughout the day shall be demonstrations and Q&A sessions from industry experts; Advanced Engineering, AGAS, JAVAC and TQ Environmental, along with a CPD certified presentation on VRF design and application.

A chance to win an R32 wall mounted system along with other great prizes provides the perfect opportunity to form new relationships as well as see familiar faces, sign up at openday@fgac.fujitsu-general.com