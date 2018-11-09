Following the success of the Building Services Forum 2018, the next event…

Building Services Forum 2019

‘The foundation for a sustainable future’

To be held at the Building Centre Store Street, London on 27th June 2019

Focussing on sustainability in the building services sector, the seminar programme will offer an

in-depth view on building a framework to provide a sustainable future for occupied space.

Delivered by industry experts, the full day seminar programme will be focussing on key topics:

Sustainable CHP technologies for buildings

Renewable energy solutions

Building better buildings through technology

Technology and the Eco system

Energy savings and assured comfort in buildings

Building performance optimisation

Sustainable lighting and controls

Green building automation

HVAC products to create the perfect space

Mastering the challenges of changing energy systems

Perfecting protection – cloud technology and security

Sustainable water solutions/grey water re-use

As well as the comprehensive seminar programme, delegates will benefit from networking over breakfast and a buffet lunch with table top exhibitors offering advice and providing information on the most up to date products and technologies.

Building Services Forum 2019 is a must for anyone focussed on delivering solutions for developing a sustainable strategy.

Sponsorship opportunities and table top space is available for a limited number of exhibitors

Seminar slots are also at a premium so for more information about speaking, exhibiting or sponsorship get in touch today jhenderson@datateam.co.uk.