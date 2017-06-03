FLIR launches five new thermal imaging cameras

FLIR Systems launched five new thermal imaging cameras last month, including two new third generation FLIR ONE thermal camera attachments for smartphones, two new dual sensor thermal cameras for drones, and a ruggedized compact thermal camera for home and building inspectors. All five products feature FLIR Lepton®, FLIR’s revolutionary thermal micro camera core, and FLIR’s patented multispectral dynamic imaging (MSX®) technology, which dramatically improves image quality and readability by dynamically embossing high-fidelity, visible-light details onto the thermal imagery.

“These innovative new thermal imaging devices further extend the utility and value of low-cost thermal imaging into consumer and small business applications,” said FLIR President and CEO, Andy Teich. “Thermal imaging is more accessible than ever today thanks to our continued effort to make the technology smaller, more powerful and more affordable. We’re excited to provide a thermal imaging ‘sixth sense’ with the third generation FLIR ONE, FLIR Duo for drones, and FLIR C3 camera for professional users.”

FLIR C3 Thermal Camera for the Home Professional

The FLIR C3 is a ruggedized, pocket-portable thermal camera for home inspectors, real estate professionals, general contractors, and other trade professionals who need a powerful diagnostic tool to quickly pinpoint hidden electrical, energy efficiency, or moisture issues.

Visit: www.flir.com/ces2017 for full details and prices