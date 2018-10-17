Fixings and supports for HVAC installations – smart solutions from Walraven

Walraven has been designing and manufacturing high quality fixing systems for 75 years. It is the core of what we do! With our own in-house R&D team we focus on developing installation systems that add value to the installer by making installation quicker and easier than traditional methods.

One of the largest product ranges on the market

Our huge range of fixing products includes standard and heavy duty pipe clamps for all pipe types and sizes. We offer one of the widest ranges on the market, as well as the ability to deliver bespoke sizes if required. Our pipe clamps and rail support systems are suitable for all types of HVAC installation from small hot and cold water pipes to the largest pipes and ductwork. We can provide the complete fixing system from anchor to clamp.

We also manufacture insulation blocks and other fixing accessories such as fix points, slide guides, expansion devices to deal with thermal expansion and other specialist fixing requirements.

View our full product range on our website. https://www.walraven.com/en/products/

Independent quality assurance

Many of our fixings have been awarded RAL quality marks which is an independent certification from the ‘German Institute for Quality Assurance & Certification’. The quality mark means the products have been independently tested and can demonstrate:

A proven level of quality and reliability

Transparency of technical product data

Safety on construction sites with fit-for-purpose products

Using cheaper equivalents without a RAL quality mark, potentially increases the risk of ineffective installations or installation failure. Find out more about RAL and what it means. https://www.walraven.com/en/technical-information/ral-quality/

Installing on a rooftop? We can help with that too!

If you’re looking for Big Foot style rooftop systems, why not take a look at our range of rooftop plant supports. We have an extensive range of products suitable for installing all kinds of rooftop plant including air conditioning units, ducting, pipework, cable trays, high load equipment, stairs and walkways. Our modular solutions are quick and easy to install and can be used on both flat and low pitched roofs to offer a completely safe, non-penetrative installation. Find out more. https://www.walraven.com/en/rooftop/

FREE project support and technical advice

We want to help you find the most effective solutions for your construction challenges. Our team of technical advisers provide a free service to help you solve problems, deliver projects faster and reduce labour costs. Our project support service includes:

Technical design service

Full take-offs from drawings/plans

Calculations

Consultation and problem solving

BIM modelling

Onsite support

Some of the topics we can advise on include:

Thermal expansion

Fire sealing of pipe penetrations

Seismic installations

Anti-vibration and acoustic supports

Pre-fab solutions

You can read some case studies on our website of how our products and our technical team have helped installers deliver a variety of installations. https://www.walraven.com/en/case-studies/

To speak to our technical advisers, call 01295 753423 or email technical.uk@walraven.com

How can we help you?

Call us on 01295 753400 to find out more about how we can help you with your HVAC installations.

