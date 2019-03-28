Father hands over reins to son after 30 years of Permagard success

Avonmouth-based, independent damp proofing and waterproofing business, Permagard, celebrated its 30th anniversary on 27th March. Run on a simple business principle: the right products at the right place, delivered on time, Permagard has prided itself on fast, friendly and effective trading since it was first established in 1989 by founder, Dave Wookey.

This family-run company began as a small trade business, a pillar of the Bristol community, providing innovative, high quality preservation products for good value. Over the next 18 years, Permagard went from strength to strength with Dave and his team inventing and patenting Easi-Fix, a mechanical wall tie as well as being one of the first companies to enter the cavity drain waterproofing membrane market.

To mark their thirtieth year, Dave and his son, Steve, have refreshed Permagard’s look with a complete overhaul of the website, four new trademark registrations including; PermaSEAL and Easi-Fix, new signage and new stationery. Permagard is looking towards the future of the business and the exciting upcoming ventures; so after thirty years of running the company, Dave has chosen to hand over the reins to Steve who will lead the company forward for the next 30 years and beyond.

Continually growing since 1989, Permagard’s great reputation is recognised on a national scale and due to such rapid growth, in 2007 it opened up its first ecommerce store; a huge step for both the business and the industry. However, growth and success didn’t mean that Permagard lost touch with its roots, its independent touch – efficient service with expert support for all – was, and still is, Permagard’s best known trait.

Dave Wookey commented; “Thirty years on and I couldn’t be prouder of how successful the business has become. We have continually grown since 1989 and none of it would have been possible without the support of my loyal team Christine, Bron and Gregg who have served 57 years between them and of course, my family, who have helped me grow the business beyond all my expectations.”

“As we enter the next stage of the business with new branding, a new website and new trademarks; it only makes sense that I hand over the business to Steve and let his fresh, young approach to Permagard take it to new heights over the next thirty years.”

“Permagard delivers top-quality service, guaranteeing next day delivery with outstanding expertise and knowledge; but we also work hard to keep that personal, family touch. We understand our customers are humans who want an empathetic, supportive service where they feel valued. Throughout thirty years of growing business, no matter how big Permagard has become or continues to be, our family-focused ethos will always prevail.”

Steve Wookey stated; “It’s a busy time for all aspects of the Permagard family but, an extremely exciting one nevertheless. Although there are changes happening in the business, we will continue to deliver an experience above and beyond what is expected in our industry, online and offline. We all look forward to the new opportunities the next thirty years of Permagard will bring.”

About Permagard

Permagard is a proudly independent family business, specialising in manufacturing and supplying Damp Proofing, Basement Waterproofing and Structural Repair products.

Permagard is run as a simple straightforward business and doesn’t intend to change: the right products at the right price, when and where you need them.