Failure to enforce energy efficiency regulations is symptomatic of a broken regulatory framework, says EIC

Industry group Environmental Industries Commission (EIC) warns of weaknesses in the regulatory framework designed to improve energy efficiency in commercial buildings and argues that Brexit should act as a spur to rethink the right combination of policies to reform enforcement systems in its new report, Improving non-domestic energy efficiency after Brexit.

The report, one of a series EIC is publishing setting out its members’ views on the impact of Brexit on environmental policy and how policy should evolve after the UK leaves the EU, covers the breadth of energy efficiency policy for non-domestic buildings.

As part of its research, EIC surveyed England’s local authorities, who have responsibility for trading standards, finding that out of those that responded (122 out of 149), no local authorities have been issuing fines for failing to display Energy Performance Certificates or Display Energy Certificates.

EIC executive director Matthew Farrow says: “Business energy efficiency has a prominent role in the Clean Growth Strategy, but current policies are not coherent and don’t command the confidence of the energy management industry nor business energy consumers. And the fact that not a single local authority has issued fines for failure to display EPCs shows that the way we enforce policy needs to change – the best policy is of limited value if not backed up by enforcement on the ground.”

Sunil Shah, Chair of the EIC Carbon Management & Sustainable Buildings Working Group and managing director of Acclaro Advisory said: “Theresa May’s challenge to the sector to halve carbon emissions should not just rest with new buildings, but with the whole property sector if we are to make any headway on the Paris Agreement. This EIC report highlights the deep challenges faced with the existing regulatory regime and provides a pathway through the use of energy data, longer term clarity on policy and effective enforcement.”

The report, which can be downloaded here , also suggests: