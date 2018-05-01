Facilities Show 2018: Be part of the largest global gathering of FMs

The largest event in the FM calendar will commence next month. From June 19 to 21, FM professionals from around the world will descend on ExCeL London, to identify new suppliers and source the latest solutions for their project requirements. They’ll also be able to network and discuss topics at the cutting edge of FM, not to mention keep abreast of legislation and regulation changes.

In association with the British Institute of Facilities Management and CBRE, Facilities Show 2018 continues to attract inspirational speakers, contractors and individuals. It champions the industry, changes perceptions, drives excellence and pioneers new-age leadership.

Inspirational Speakers Programme 2018

The Facilities Show promises a top drawer line-up of aspirational speakers including comedian and mental health expert Ruby Wax OBE, Nicky Moffat CBE and Sir Clive Woodward OBE, who’ll take to the stage to deliver fascinating, diverse talks on the need for positive professional environments, communications, conditions and challenges and sustaining and growing a healthy, happy, high-achieving workforce.

Ruby combines expert psychological insight with trademark wit and humour, helping individuals and groups understand how to create an open, honest and successful culture.

English rugby legend and management pioneer, Clive Woodward, takes to the stage to discuss the key attributes needed to create a winning team on and off the pitch.

With over 30 years’ experience in leadership roles within the British Army, Nicky gives us an educated perspective on strong leadership as well as tangible, tried and tested methodology.

Ruby Wax OBE: Tuesday 19th June, Keynote Theatre

Nicky Moffat CBE: Wednesday 20th June, Keynote Theatre

Clive Woodward OBE: Thursday 21st June, Keynote Theatre

Enhance your knowledge In The Facilities Management Theatre

Designed explicitly for facilities management practitioners, 2018’s theatre sees each day split into three themes: the workplace, technology and people. The programme includes presentations and panel discussions on topics including workplaces of the future, security, delivering top class FM on a budget, leadership, office refurbs and relocations, technology disruption, diversity, skills and recruitment, getting recognition in the board-room and flexible working.

BIFM Smart Client Programme – tools for smart procurement

Equipping attendees with the knowledge and tools to make smart procurement decisions enabling successful client-supplier partnerships, seminar sessions will be followed by pre-booked 1:1 appointments with selected suppliers. The 90-minute session will cover:

How to select a contractor or supplier

How to use strategic sourcing to improve quality, deliver efficiencies and reduce risk

What do to when contracts go wrong

Facilities Games Arcade

Back by popular demand, the Facilities Games Arcade is an area of the show floor not to be missed, providing all FMs with the opportunity to grow their professional community in among like-minded peers.

Occupational Health & Wellbeing Zone – NEW For 2018

In response to industry needs and essential learnings from key government reports, Facilities Show will launch a new area dedicated to the Health & Wellbeing of the workforce. The focused theatre will deliver thought provoking and tactical seminar sessions on how FMs benefit from enhanced productivity by putting employee health and wellbeing at the forefront of company culture.

1:2:1 Meetings programme

The complimentary matchmaking tool enables visitors and exhibitors to search and connect with each other before the show, allowing for better schedule management.

Arrange meetings at exhibitors’ stands or in one of the dedicated Meeting Lounges

Search thousands of contacts by job title, products and services, buyer/seller activities and market sector

Make the most of your time at the show and open the door to new business opportunities

Find out more at www.facilitiesshow.com/visit/meet-suppliers

Smart Working Summit – dynamic discussions on the changing working environment

Focusing on participation and collaboration, Smart Working Summits consider the impact of the changing nature of work on; the employee lifecycle journey, workplace technologies; understanding workplace productivity; and achieving genuine corporate sustainability.

Develop Specialisms In Security, Safety, Fire Field Service & Workwear

Develop your area of expertise and source products in security, safety, field service, fire safety and workwear at IFSEC International, Safety & Health Expo, FIREX International, Field Service Management Expo and the Professional Clothing Show, all taking place in adjoining halls to Facilities Show and free to enter.

When and where

Facilities Show takes place from the June 19 – 21 at ExCeL London. Get your badge at https://facilities.ubm-events.com/bsee