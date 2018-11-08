Evaporative cooling listed as new category on the Energy Technology List (ETL), entitling buyers to claim an Enhanced Capital Allowance

Seeley International are proud to have all three Breezair models listed on The Energy Technology List (ETL), a government list of energy-saving products used by businesses. Breezair products are the first evaporative coolers to be listed on the UK’s Carbon Trust Energy Technology List.

The ETL (or Energy Technology Product List, ETPL) is a government-managed list of energy-efficient plant and machinery, such as boilers, electric motors, air conditioning and refrigeration systems that qualify for full tax relief. With over 17,000 listed products the ETL is one of the world’s largest databases of top performing energy-efficient products. UK businesses that purchase products listed on the ETL can claim an Enhanced Capital Allowance (ECA), a first year 100% accelerated capital allowance that delivers all available tax relief in 1 year.

At the end of 2017, the Chancellor announced a number of changes to the technologies supported under the ETL and those changes have been published as The Capital Allowances (Energy-saving Plant and Machinery) Order 2018 No. 268. The Order came into force on 22 March 2018. The changes include the addition of 3 new sub-technologies for Evaporative Air Coolers, Saturated Steam to Electricity Conversion Equipment and White LED Lighting Modules for Backlit Illuminated Signs.

Seeley International was part of the working committee to establish the new energy technology list criteria for evaporative air coolers, with the Carbon Trust and a number of different stakeholders in the industry.

The benefit that businesses can get from choosing a product from ETL is equivalent to approximately 5.5 times the benefit of standard tax relief in the year of purchase. Businesses that purchase products listed on the ETL can also make significant energy savings.

Considering embedding the ETL into procurement processes will reduce the time it takes the business to find good quality products, and can deliver resource, energy and financial savings.

The specific Seeley International products that have listed on the ETL are as follows:

• Breezair TBS 580

• Breezair TBSI 580

• Breezair EXS 220

To browse the whole list click here.

About Seeley InternationalSeeley International is Australia’s largest air conditioning manufacturer and is the market leader in the design and manufacture of ducted and portable heating and cooling products for the domestic, commercial and industrial markets in Australia. Renowned for its innovation, Seeley International’s brands include Breezair, Braemar, Climate Wizard, Convair, Coolair, Braemar, AIRA ICI and Coolerado.

Seeley International’s head office is based in Australia at its Lonsdale manufacturing plant. Factories are also situated in the USA and Albury in Australia. The company was founded in 1972 by Frank Seeley AM FAICD, who remains Executive Chairman. Unlike many of its competitors, Seeley International continues to design and manufacture most of the components for its Australian made products, which it exports to more than 100 countries around the world. With a strong support network across Europe, UK and Africa, customers can buy a Seeley International product with global confidence, knowing that they are investing in a quality climate control solution. Seeley International never stops striving to engineer the world’s most energy efficient climate control solutions – and that commitment to excellence is at the heart of everything it does. Independent verification of Seeley International success in delivering on that commitment has been recognised by many awards and an expanding global presence… More information about Seeley International and its products can be found at www.seeleyinternational.com , www.breezair.com/uk or

www.climatewizard.com