ESP expands range of Aperta Door Entry Kits

ESP has introduced a range of new door entry kits, which bring together in one handy boxed unit, all the elements required to install a simple video door entry system.

Designed for the domestic market, as well as small to medium commercial installations, there are four different video door entry kits in the range, with each one available with either a white or black monitor.

The two original kits – the standard Single Way Video Door Entry System and the Single Way Door Entry Keypad System – are now available in a choice of black or white monitors. Two brand new products have been added – Single Way Colour Video Door Entry System with Record Facility, and a Single Way Colour Video Door Entry Keypad System with Record Facility. The record facility is accessed via the menu on the GUI monitor and allows for an optional still or video recording feature that will also provide playback of callers onto an SD card which is included with the unit.

Each kit contains one monitor, door station and a PSU and they offer a number of features including 2-core cable installation for simple and time-effective installation and the ability to expand the system – any configuration of door stations and monitors can be installed up to a maximum of 5 devices.

For further information, contact ESP on 01527 515150, email info@espuk.com or visit www.espuk.com.