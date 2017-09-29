ESG secures Compliance Consultancy Agreement with Royal Albert Hall

ESG, a SOCOTEC company, the UK provider of testing, inspection and compliance services, has been selected to work with the Royal Albert Hall.

The new agreement is an opportunity for ESG to demonstrate its extensive testing, inspection and compliance capabilities across such a historical building. ESG can guarantee that the Royal Albert Hall will receive a smooth, coordinated service that has the potential to extend beyond the length and breadth of the current agreement.

The agreement was formed as a result of ESG’s technical expertise across a wide-ranging resource pool of flexible working staff, as well as an internal IT team for developing the online client portal, ESGi, for convenient access to client reports.

Nick Harper, Operations Director, Built Environment Services, commented: “It’s such a great opportunity to work with and support an iconic landmark like the Royal Albert Hall. ESG’s extensive service offering means we can offer comprehensive compliance support to the Royal Albert Hall, giving us the potential to build foundations for a long-term relationship. We’re proud to support this prestigious building, ensuring it remains continually compliant.”

With a history dating back more than 100 years, ESG has consistently developed its service offering and can now deliver a complete solution for all legislative and regulatory environmental compliance.