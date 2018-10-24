ErP – We Are Ready

Warm air, radiant and heating products are now affected by European regulations.

Warm air heaters are subject to Lot 21 of the directive and radiant heaters Lot 20. Minimum efficiencies for warm air is now 72% and radiant heaters is now 74%. Crucially, these minimum criteria are applicable for both new installations and when replacing existing products. As a result, customers can be assured that the heating equipment they are purchasing is highly energy efficient and emissions of harmful environmental pollutants are constrained.

Our ErP compliant range includes the highly efficient RHeco series of energy saving condensing gas red unit heaters, which has been ErP compliant for years.

The RHeco range provides the highest efficiency levels and substantially reduced CO2 & NOx emissions (under 25ppm).

The units exceed the requirements of current Building Regulations L2, with thermal efficiencies up to 109% to provide exceptional levels of seasonal efficiency. Also the extremely low NOx modulating pre-mix burner enables BREEAM points to claimed (when applicable).

For more information please visit www.nortek-erp.com or email erp@nortek.com