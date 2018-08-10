ErP – We Are Ready

Warm Air, Radiant and Heating Products are now affected by European Regulations.

Warm air heaters are subject to Lot 21 of the directive and radiant heaters Lot 20. Minimum efficiencies for warm air is now 72% and radiant heaters is now 74%. Crucially, these minimum criteria are applicable for both new installations and when replacing existing products. As a result, customers can be assured that the heating equipment they are purchasing is highly energy efficient and emissions of harmful environmental pollutants are constrained.

The ABX range of industrial air curtains is ideal for exceptionally high doors and are the perfect compliment to our ErP compliant heating appliances . ABX Industrial air curtains provide a barrier of high velocity air that helps block incoming winds and stops warm air escaping. They achieve this by delivering a powerful barrier of heated air across the entire width of the doorway. Units can be easily fitted within existing or new buildings and are ideal for doorways creating a more cost efficient and comfortable indoor environment.

Eight models are available, for door widths from 2m to 6m and up to 9m high.

