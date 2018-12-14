ErP – We Are Ready

Warm Air, Radiant and Heating Products are now affected by European Regulations.

Warm air heaters are subject to Lot 21 of the directive and radiant heaters Lot 20. Minimum efficiencies for warm air is now 72% and radiant heaters is now 74%. Crucially, these minimum criteria are applicable for both new installations and when replacing existing products. As a result, customers can be assured that the heating equipment they are purchasing is highly energy efficient and emissions of harmful environmental pollutants are constrained.

Our ErP compliant range includes the highly efficient OUHA series of energy saving condensing gas red unit heaters, which has been ErP compliant for years.

The OUHA range of oil red unit heaters are suitable for a wide variety of commercial and industrial applications.

OUHA units are fitted with a high capacity axial fan for optimum air distribution. The OUHA 60 – 100 models are fitted with twin fans

The OUHA Series oil red heaters are available in five heat outputs ranging from 39kW to 103kW, for use on 35 sec oil with vertical flue spigot. Each unit is fitted with a two stage burner.

For more information please visit www.nortek-erp.com or email erp@nortek.com