EnviroVent To Launch New Product Innovation At Ecobuild

Leading ventilation manufacturer EnviroVent will be launching a new product innovation at Ecobuild 2017, which is set to make commissioning simpler for the installer and will offer greater control and flexibility for the end user.

The new technology, which has been a closely guarded secret for over two years, has been designed and tested for performance and quality within the R&D centre at EnviroVent and complements the extensive range of MVHR units which will be showcased at the event in March.

Rory Percival, Technical and R&D Manager at EnviroVent, said: “Ecobuild always attracts a large number of visitors from across a wide range of sectors and it made sense for us when we first started planning the new product to launch it at Ecobuild in 2017. The team have worked hard to design and develop this new technology and we can’t wait to be able to showcase it at the event. We are experiencing strong demand for our MVHR units at the moment and this product will be the first of many new innovations to come from EnviroVent over the next 12 months.”

EnviroVent offers a range of Positive Input Ventilation (PIV), as well as Mechanical Ventilation with Heat Recovery (MVHR) solutions to the new build and refurbishment sectors. Its award winning products are UK manufactured and can be installed by EnviroVent’s own dedicated team of nationwide installation engineers with after sales support.

For more information on ventilation solutions from EnviroVent, visit the website www.envirovent.com or call 0845 27 27 810