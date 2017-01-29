Environment and engineering consultancy Sweco to begin second phase of Sighthill regeneration project

Sweco is to start work on the second stage of the development of Sighthill, the largest Transformational Regeneration Area in Glasgow.

Working closely with Glasgow City Council and Gardiner+Theobald, Sweco will lead on the design and consultancy engineering integration services supporting the delivery of the second phase of the project, with a focus on the construction of infrastructure at the site.

Work on the site, which forms a major part of the regeneration of Sighthill – the biggest such project in the UK outside of London – commenced in 2013 and construction is set to be completed by early 2020.

As part of the new phase, Sweco will provide design integration support for new roads, transport and sustainable drainage, the design of utilities, development of a new foul drainage and serviceable development platforms.

Iain Hall, Operations Director at Sweco, said: “We are extremely pleased to be able to provide our expertise on such a significant regeneration project for Glasgow, particularly one that will provide improved infrastructure and housing and first class facilities for the city’s residents.”

The regeneration of Sighthill forms a significant part of the work Glasgow City Council, the Glasgow Housing Association and the Scottish Government have been doing to regenerate eight key areas of the city.

Phase one of the project saw undertaking of enabling and environmental remediation works, which replaced the poor quality housing and facilities that previously dominated the area. Hundreds more new high quality development plots will come in the following phases, as well as a new education community campus, including Additional Support for Learning, sports facilities, a new church and alternative use site, for which options are being considered.

Since the Sighthill project began in 2013 Sweco, as the lead consultant engineering firm, has provided support to a feasibility review, engineering constraints mapping, design and technical advisor services for the site.