EnOcean at ISH 2017: TCM 515 transceiver module for the EnOcean wireless standard strengthens the growing ecosystem

At Booth B69 in Hall 10.3, EnOcean presents the latest generation of line-powered transceiver modules (TCM 515) for the EnOcean wireless standard as well as energy harvesting wireless sensor solutions for more energy efficiency and comfort in intelligent buildings.

EnOcean, world leader in energy harvesting wireless technology, demonstrates at ISH 2017 (Frankfurt am Main, March 14 – 18) how maintenance-free wireless solutions for smart buildings and the Internet of Things (IoT) can meet the claim expressed by this year’s main theme of “Energy Efficiency and Comfort in Buildings.” At Booth B69 in Hall 10.3, the company presents TCM 515 for the first time, the latest generation of continuously powered transceiver modules, which open up new applications for the EnOcean wireless standard and further strengthens the extensive EnOcean ecosystem, thanks to increased computing power, lower power consumption and a smaller form factor. The new TCM module expands the comprehensive Dolphin portfolio, which consists of self-powered wireless switches, sensors and actuators. EnOcean’s batteryless devices facilitate highly flexible, maintenance-free applications for global use in building automation, smart homes, LED lighting control and industrial applications. Together with leading industry partners, such as IBM, EnOcean is working on developing innovative building solutions for the Internet of Things.

The batteryless Internet of Things

Networked devices form the basis for smart buildings and the Internet of Things. They process large volumes of sensor data to make our everyday lives easier, safer and more comfortable. The energy harvesting wireless sensors from EnOcean are the eyes and ears of the IoT, since they collect the data needed to efficiently operate a wide range of IoT devices without the need of a battery.

At this year’s ISH, EnOcean presents a new development from its Dolphin product portfolio:

The TCM 515 transceiver module—ideal for new applications with the EnOcean wireless standard

The new network-operated TCM 515 transceiver module, with an ultra low-powered microcontroller, is an ideal addition to the Dolphin portfolio in the 868 MHz, 902 MHz and 928 MHz ranges—all based on the EnOcean wireless standard. Combining lower energy consumption with higher computing power and a smaller form factor provides a significant investment in the growing EnOcean ecosystem, which provides interoperable intelligent buildings.

The TCM 515 is a gateway module with a comprehensive API, which facilitates easy integration into terminal devices for seamless use in interoperable systems. Thanks to the integrated security function, no additional components are needed for encryption. Support for remote commissioning also makes it easy to commission equipment by remote access.

“By adding the TCM 515 to our portfolio, we enable product manufacturers to develop additional self-powered sensor solutions for the growing EnOcean ecosystem,” explains Andreas Schneider, CEO of EnOcean. “We are happy to see the energy harvesting technology becoming successfully established in building automation and smart homes and our innovative, maintenance-free solutions being used in more and more applications. In collaboration with the EnOcean Alliance and partners such as IBM, we will continue to develop future-oriented batteryless and thus maintenance-free applications for our customers’ sensor solutions in the Internet of Things.”

IBM and EnOcean bring sensors to the cloud for IoT applications in sub 1 GHz

To further develop maintenance-free wireless solutions with the EnOcean radio standard in the sub 1 GHz range for the Internet of Things, EnOcean works closely together with IBM, a strong partner with longstanding expertise in cloud-based services and IoT. EnOcean is proud to be one of the first IBM business partners entitled to use the “Ready for IBM Watson IoT” brand.

Together with IBM´s Watson IoT Platform, a fully managed, cloud-hosted service, self-powered EnOcean-based sensors enable maintenance-free solutions for Real Estate Management to increase operational, financial and environmental performance of facilities. Standardized sensor profiles help ensure the interoperability of more than 1,500 products from the EnOcean ecosystem, making it possible to develop interoperable system solutions. These solutions can be used in asset management and ambient assisted living projects as well as insurance or hotel and campus projects, providing maintenance-free wireless switches and sensors based on EnOcean technology.

Dolphin by EnOcean—maintenance-free wireless sensor solutions for global applications

The EnOcean Dolphin portfolio includes batteryless, radio-based switch, sensor and receiver modules as well as end products for product manufacturers. They are based on the EnOcean wireless standard (ISO/IEC 14543-3-1X) introduced by the EnOcean Alliance in the sub 1 GHz range and obtain their energy from movement, light and temperature differences. Thanks to the low power consumption of the EnOcean technology, the maintenance-free sensors and switches are perfectly suited to use in smart buildings. As a partner to the EnOcean Alliance, which has more than 400 members active in the area of building automation, EnOcean offers its customers the benefits of an ecosystem consisting of interoperable energy harvesting wireless sensor solutions. Due to the continuous further development of system solutions with maintenance-free wireless switches and sensors, the extensive EnOcean ecosystem helps make buildings more flexible, more energy-efficient and more cost-effective.

In addition, the Dolphin portfolio also includes batteryless switch modules for use in ZigBee and Bluetooth Low Energy systems in the 2.4 GHz range. The first cooperation partners have already integrated the energy harvesting wireless technology into their solutions: Philips uses the batteryless technology from EnOcean for intelligent and maintenance-free lighting solutions in 2.4 GHz ZigBee systems. Together with Xicato and Casambi, EnOcean develops batteryless lighting solutions for Bluetooth Low Energy systems in the 2.4 GHz range.

With its extensive range of wireless modules, end products for product manufacturers and advisory services for building automation, EnOcean is the ideal partner for self-powered sensor solutions.

