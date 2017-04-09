Enjoy thrills and spills with Andrews Water Heaters at this year’s Fun Cup

Andrews Water Heaters is sponsoring the endurance racing event, Fun Cup UK, for the second year running, with complimentary tickets available for heating engineers who want to enjoy a day out at the races.

The commercial water heater brand is backing the race team led by Neil Plimmer and Tim Wheeldon, with its logos displayed on the drivers’ uniforms and vehicle livery. Customers who are interested in attending one of the races can apply for tickets through their local area sales manager (ASM).

Now in its 15th year, the Fun Cup takes place at prestigious race tracks across the country, including Brands Hatch, Oulton Park and the iconic Silverstone race course, where the first race will take place on the 8th of April. As an endurance tournament, each race lasts between four and eight hours – complete with all the intensity and drama expected from professional motor racing.

Chris Meir, sales director at Andrews Water Heaters, said: “We’re delighted to be able to support the team again this year, and invite our valued customers to come along and join in the action with us.

“The Fun Cup is a great day out for all, especially motor racing fans. We wish all the teams competing this year the best of luck, and are keeping our fingers crossed for a few wins for Team Andrews.”

For contact details for Andrews Water Heaters’ ASMs, please visit www.andrewswaterheaters.co.uk/customer-support/contact-your-asm.htm

More information about this year’s Fun Cup can be found at www.funcup.co.uk.