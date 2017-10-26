Energy efficient LED lighting refurbishments pioneered by Hertfordshire County Council in partnership with Oakray

Luceco and Oakray have recently provided energy efficient LED lighting solutions for prominent buildings within the Hertfordshire County Council (HCC) Estate including a major office lighting upgrade at HCC’s Farnham and Robertson House Buildings in Stevenage.

The extensive open plan office facilities where originally lit with 55 W PL compact fluorescent luminaires. To meet their objectives, Hertfordshire County Council required a lighting refurbishment where significant cost savings and return on investment could be demonstrated, energy efficiencies made to lower CO2 emissions and a total reduction in maintenance. HCC also recognised the benefits of good lighting and providing ambient surroundings that stimulates a feeling of wellbeing and motivation in the workplace.

Luceco was chosen by Oakray as the LED luminaire supplier due to the diversity of the product range, both internal and externally and the dramatic reduction in energy consumption, particularly with the use of LuxPanel luminaires in the open plan areas. Installed by Oakray, LuxPanels from Luceco offer a unique design, the high efficiency Backlit panels offer a market leading efficacy of 147 Llm/cW. These qualities allowed for a sizeable reduction in the number of fittings helping to provide additional ROI to the project. Platinum Downlights were installed in corridors and circulation spaces providing an ideal retrofit replacement for compact fluorescent luminaires, offering running cost savings of up to 80%.

Quoted as being one of the leading M&E providers in their sector, Oakray, based in Enfield, is committed to a philosophy of continuous improvement with emphasis on cost effective, environmentally friendly installations. Facilitating the relationship between Luceco and HCC, Oakray are responsible for mechanical & electrical maintenance of over 300 sites, with over 50 sites in the process of LED lighting refurbishments.

Keith Mottram, Commercial Director at Oakray said “The relationship between Oakray and Luceco has helped us to provide an efficient, high quality and reliable service to HCC, both in terms of supply and installation of LED lighting. This level of joint service has allowed us to expand the scope of several projects and offer additional value, whilst maintaining a fast roll-out program and rapid returns on investment for our client”.

