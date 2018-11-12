EMEX Show Preview

YEAR OF ACHIEVEMENTS FOR NICOTRA GEBHARDT’S RQM MULTIEVO FAN

Nicotra Gebhardt, on stand E14 at EMEX, will feature its groundbreaking RQM MultiEvo hybrid fan.

The RQM MultiEvo beats every traditional plug fan on energy efficiency. Depending on the fan size, it achieves 8 to 15% higher efficiency than ‘best on market’ traditional plug fans. The compactly designed RQM is easily maintained and is ideal for both ‘new build’ and refurbishment / retrofit applications.

In February the RQM was shortlisted for the 2018 Energy Saving Product of the Year in the CIBSE Building Performance awards. Then in April the RQM won the highly coveted H&V News Award for Commercial HVAC Product of the Year – Cooling & Ventilation Units.

The judges said “We felt this product was a worthy winner as it displayed real innovation and thought as to how fan technology could be developed further. By combining the best of existing technologies, they have come up with a product that is more efficient and quieter.”

In June the RQM won the newly inaugurated Wright Commission award, initiated by the Retailers’ Energy Forum (REF) with support from the website Energy Live News, to honour Bill Wright, a champion for innovation and energy reduction who worked for the John Lewis Partnership.

20 entries were whittled down to a shortlist of three. The RQM ‘MultiEvo’ came out on top. As a result, Nicotra Gebhardt is now working with four major retailers to establish potential for the product to be used within their stores. Watch this space for more details in the months ahead.

Contact:

Greg Llewellyn

Director & General Manager

UK & Ireland

Nicotra-Gebhardt Ltd

Office Phone: +44 (0)1709 780760

g.llewellyn@nicotra-gebhardt.com