Emergency key switch module added to Scolmore’s Grid Pro range

A new emergency key switch module is now offered as part of Scolmore’s comprehensive GridPro collection, offering contractors the opportunity to source the product from the same range to comply with the BS5266-1 emergency lighting code of practice.

The standard states that each emergency lighting system should have suitable means of simulating failure of the normal supply, for the purposes of testing. To test the emergency lights, the emergency test switch needs to be operated with the key switch (or secret switch as it is also known). Once the lights have been checked to ensure they are operating correctly in the emergency mode, the secret key is used to return the lights to normal operating mode.

Launched in June 2017, Scolmore’s GridPro® collection is an extensive range of interchangeable mounting plates and modules available in the most comprehensive choice of finishes, to offer the ultimate in flexible, modular grid solutions.

GridPro® was developed with speed and ease of installation at its core and offers the flexibility to create multi-function, 1 to 24 gang plates which integrate with Scolmore’s vast Click wiring accessories range.

