EM330 3-phase energy analyser

Carlo Gavazzi introduces the EM330 3-phase energy meter with 5A CT input. As with all meters in EM300 Series, the EM330 utilises touch screen technology making standard user operations such as page scrolling, programming and parameter checks not only simpler but faster; as well as, easier to read avoiding any mechanical issues normally associated with using traditional keypads.

EM340 is housed in a 3-DIN module and offers outstanding ease of use, performance and measuring of imported and exported energy.

The EM330 3-phase energy meter with 3×8 digit backlit LCD data display and integrated touch keypad; suited to active energy metering, cost allocation and dual tariff management. The meter is optionally provided with pulse output as an alternative to the serial communication via RS485 Modbus port or M-bus output.

A selection of variables can be programmed to display providing for active and reactive energy measurement, options include: system variables such as kW, kvar, kVA, VLL, VLN, PF, Hz, kWdmd, kWdmd peak; phase variables including kW, kvar, kVA, VLN, A, PF. Energy measurement: kWh and kvarh (imported/ exported); kWh+ by 2 tariffs; kWh per phase.

Instantaneous variables are displayed as 3 x 4 digits, with energy meter readings to 8 digits. Accuracy is ±0.5% RDG (V, A), and the meter is rated Class B (kWh) according to EN50470-3 and Class 1 (kWh) of EN62053-21.

The EM300 series of meters are also available as MID certified. The European Union’s Measuring Instruments Directive (MID) is designed to guarantee the accuracy and reliability of meters.

This is particularly significant for building owners with multi-occupancy models where individual tenants are billed via sub-metering. Meters are designed to be fully tamper-proof when correctly fitted with password protection and sealable or lockable covers are certified (Annex B+D) both in version PFA (easy connection) and PFB (bidirectional with approved imported energy meter) for billing applications.

The EM100 and EM300 series of energy meters ensure optimal performance in industries such as conventional energy, building automation, HVAC and sub metering applications such as shopping malls, public buildings, public lighting and charging poles, commercial buildings as well as, light and medium industries.

