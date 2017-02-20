Elta Group completes acquisition of Acoustica

Elta Group, Ltd, the fans, air movement, filtration and distribution company, has bolstered its noise control offering with the acquisition of the business and technology of UK-based acoustics specialist, Acoustica.

Acoustica is involved in the control of industrial and environmental noise and vibration. By positioning the brand alongside its existing noise control and acoustics capabilities, Elta Group says it will benefit from an enhanced knowledge and experience of highly effective noise control solutions.

David Ball, Chairman of Elta Group Ltd, said: “We are delighted with the acquisition of Acoustica, which is representative of our wider intention to develop leading products and solutions for an ever-growing spectrum of markets across the globe. We are confident that such integration and expansion will enable us to bring even greater innovation to our products – both for existing markets and those we are yet to enter.”