Elmhurst Energy releases series of videos

Elmhurst Energy, the leading energy performance measurement specialist, has released a series of short videos, which covers its software and training offering. The videos clearly explain to energy assessors and those interested in energy efficiency measures exactly how RdSAP Go, Elmhurst Energy’s leading mobile EPC software, works, as well as what to expect on a training course.

Additional videos have also been developed for Legionella Risk Assessment, and also inventory assessments, which both energy assessors and landlords can get involved in.

“Our video campaign will reassure those looking to choose Elmhurst Energy that we are experts in property professional services, and can offer the very best software packages and facilities to promote development in the industry,” explains Martyn Reed, Managing Director of Elmhurst Energy.

“The videos show the user friendliness of the software when used on tablets, making assessments hassle free. Similarly, our training facilities are on display for you to see exactly what happens and where.”

The company, which has recently celebrated its 25th anniversary, launched its RdSAP software package with Plan Up integration earlier this year, in an attempt to make the production of Energy Performance Certificates (EPCs) much easier.

For more details visit www.elmhurstenergy.co.uk

To watch the videos go to: https://vimeo.com/253252935