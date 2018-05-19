Eliminating draughts with smart ventilation

SAV’s AirMaster Smart Ventilation Units (SVUs) incorporate key design features to tackle the common problem of draughts, including close control of inlet air temperature and exploitation of the Coanda.

As such, they provide simultaneous control of air velocity and incoming air temperature, whilst ensuring effective management of indoor air quality and efficient demand-controlled ventilation – something that traditional ventilation controls are unable to do.

If the inlet temperature is below the set-point temperature for the space, the inlet fan slows while the exhaust fan speeds up. This results in a lower flow of cold air being warmed by an increased volume flow of warm air, thus producing an increase of inlet temperature.

If the inlet temperature rises above the set point, the automatic bypass damper opens sufficiently to allow a proportion of air to enter directly from the outside, without passing through the heat exchanger.

In parallel, AirMaster SVUs exploit the Coanda effect to move the supply air across the ceiling for 6-8 metres, thereby entraining room air before the incoming air falls to the occupied zone at low velocity and comfortable temperature conditions.

A more detailed technical discussion of draught control can be read/downloaded from the SAV website