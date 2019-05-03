“Element”-ary My dear Luceco!

Element from Luceco is a fire rated downlight suitable for residential and commercial industry sectors, in particular for applications with small ceiling voids. Offered in 2 outputs; 6W at 600Llm and 8W at 800Llm, Element has an efficient heat sink design for optimum performance and increased spring height for fitting into ceiling thicknesses of up to 40mm.lu

Installation is made easy with a Plug and Play connector, specifically designed with a remote driver with a wire-in connector for first and second fix electrical installations, made possible by a loop in / loop out clip and fit terminal. Variants include standard output or dimmable in either 3000K warm white or 4000K, all with an efficacy 100Llm/cW.

Element is available with a selection of interchangeable bezels including flat and beveled in matt and gloss white, polished chrome, brushed steel, black and black nickel. Other luminaires in the Element family include a 7W recessed downlight and adjustable 6W and 8W downlight versions, all benefitting from Plug and Play connectors for ease of installation.

Element often refers to a pure substance of one type of atom, as well as something characteristic or essential. Element from Luceco definitely lives up to its name!

www.luceco.com/uk