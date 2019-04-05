Electrician switches three decades of corporate life for entrepreneurship

With over three decades of experience in the electrical industry, Grant Bolger has started on a new journey by making the switch from corporate life to a world of entrepreneurship, with the launch of a Mr Electric franchise business covering Wakefield and its surrounding areas.

A qualified electrical engineer, Grant began his career working for an electrical power utility company following by a stint at running his own electrical business. He then took a career change in a similar industry, but worked in power and utilities companies, including the National Grid. Prior to acquiring his new electrical franchise, Grant wanted a new challenge and business opportunity in a sector where he could apply his extensive knowledge and experience.

The new office, which is based in Wakefield, is ready to start trading from 1 April 2019 and will provide electrical solutions for homes and businesses in all aspects of electrical repair, installation and energy saving, including electric vehicle car-charging points.

Not wanting to start a new business from scratch, Grant chose to go down the franchising route and make an investment in a sector and with a brand which was well known, recession proof and was growing fast. Mr Electric fitted the bill, particularly as it was part of Neighborly, the world’s largest franchisor of home service brands, with a franchise network of over 3,700 franchisees worldwide.

Grant Bolger, said: “I have been aspiring to start up my own business again for a number of years and knew I had the experience, commitment and enthusiasm to make it work. Mr. Electric gave me the opportunity to go into business delivering a service that I am passionate about the community. Having run my own business previously, I am not daunted by the challenges that lie ahead and am looking forward to getting stuck in and being a key player in our community. I am very excited to be the new franchise owner of Mr Electric Wakefield, and knowing I have the wider support, expertise and resource available from Neighborly, and other Mr Electric franchisees, gives me both confidence and peace of mind.”

Pierre Jeannes, Vice President of Operations for Mr. Electric, added: “We’re proud and delighted to welcome Grant to our close network and are looking forward to supporting him throughout his exciting new journey with us. With Grant’s proven success of running his own business, coupled with his 30 years of experience in the electrical industry, he exemplifies the kind of franchise owner that we look for across our industry and shows others the fantastic possibilities that exist in our growing network.”

Mr Electric is the UK’s leading electrical franchise brand with expertise in electrical installation, maintenance and repair, providing a national service with local coverage. It is an authorised OLEV (Office for Low Emission Vehicles) installer of electric vehicle charging points with a network franchised electrical businesses who install and manage electrical vehicle car charging points for homes, workplaces and public areas throughout the UK.

For further information about Mr Electric and the services it offers, visit www.mr-electric.co.uk/west-yorkshire/wakefield or call 01924 883 514.