ELCO introduces new range of network interface units

ELCO Heating Solutions has introduced a new range of network interface units to satisfy the growing demand for district/communal heating schemes. The redesigned Nexus range consists of 10 models, offering specifiers an extensive choice of products to suit the specific needs of a project.

To complement the new Nexus range, ELCO has also introduced a comprehensive 56-page brochure, which offers design guidance, detailed schematics and drawings, plus full performance data for each model. There is also a handy selector chart, which allows readers to quickly identify the most suitable Nexus interface unit, based on a few simple questions.

The new range can be viewed at www.elco.co.uk, accompanied by a free download of the Nexus brochure.

For applications that require heating and instantaneous hot water (DHW), there are three Nexus units available, including the Nexus Bitherm, Nexus Bitherm S and Nexus Dual Stage. Heating outputs for these models range from 2.5kW to 20kW and DHW production from 30kW to 150kW.

Where heating and stored hot water are required, there are a further three options, with the Nexus S-FS, Nexus Dual Circuit ID and Nexus Dual Circuit D, offering heating outputs up to 15kW and a range of storage options.

For more information on the new Nexus range and the full commercial heating and hot water portfolio from ELCO Heating Solutions, please visit www.elco.co.uk.