Ecobuild keeps finger on the pulse of industry issues with new sustainability showcases for 2018

A series of exclusive Sustainability Showcases is set to be launched at ecobuild 2018 (6-8 March, ExCeL, London) as new owner, Futurebuild Events Ltd, looks to put sustainability back at the heart of the industry-leading event.

Following its acquisition of ecobuild, Futurebuild Events called on industry to provide feedback, input and support to collaboratively shape ecobuild 2018 and ensure the event remains as relevant and invaluable as possible.

Curated alongside leading architects, manufacturers and designers – and developed as a direct response to industry feedback – the Showcases will form a 1500sq m area at the very centre of ecobuild dedicated to innovative sustainability features.

Building on the conference programme and seminar series, the Showcases will add a further dimension to the event, delivering a range of interactive installations and demonstrations – from full scale builds that could solve the housing crisis to pocket parks that can better build community – that offer direct, tangible solutions to the biggest issues facing the industry.

Martin Hurn, managing director of Futurebuild Events, explains: “ecobuild is well-renowned as the must-go event for forward thinkers in the built environment. This reputation is built on the event’s track-record of collaboratively showcasing and championing the very latest thinking and approaches from across the built environment, and indeed further afield. Under independent ownership, we’re determined to further enhance ecobuild’s commitment to industry innovation and sustainability.

“The Sustainability Showcases represent this commitment in action and are all about bringing the latest thinking from across the industry to attendees in a way that they can physically interactive and engage with. Each Showcase promises to be a thought-provoking and striking event highlight, yet all also offer very practical and achievable solutions to the current issues we face. They will also feed into the main conference programme, which will be shaped around delivering the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals and place sustainability firmly at the heart of everything ecobuild 2018 is about.”

The Sustainability Showcases are:

Zero Bills Home Lite

ZEDfactory returns to ecobuild with a full-scale build designed to tackle the housing crisis. The zero-net carbon home is designed to minimise fossil fuels and annual energy bills, while also reducing build times to four weeks.

Passive Pod Exhibition House

Building Research in Architecture (BRIA) will showcase a full-scale demountable Passive Pod House erected on a foundation of recycled concrete railway sleepers on a gravel bed.

The Hive

Returning to ecobuild for the second year, the Edible Bus Stop Studio will be showcasing The Hive – an engaging pocket park focused on biodiversity, biophilia and health and wellbeing.

WasteZone

Curated by architect, academic and environmental activist Duncan Baker-Brown, the WasteZone will discuss the issues and huge potentials of seeing waste as a valuable resource, not a problem.

Buildings as Material Banks

16 partners from eight European countries share their mission to move the building industry towards a circular economy, by combining materials passports with reversible building design.

Sustainable Product Showcase

A collaboration between sustainable built environment champions, the Passivhaus Trust and the Alliance for Sustainable Building Products, to showcase the most sustainable and innovative products and materials across two pavilions.

Natural Building Products café

In this café, industry experts will provide demonstrations and information about natural building materials and techniques, including advice on how attendees can incorporate them into their projects.

BREEAM Awards Gallery

Attendees can find out more about BREEAM’s leading-edge thinking and learn about the performance of past winners’ buildings and projects. BRE experts will also be providing 1:1 support with any technical questions.

The Showcases will complement and build upon ecobuild 2018’s wider programme of talks, seminars and activities, all centred around a core objective of developing an action plan for change.

To register for ecobuild 2018, visit: www.ecobuild.co.uk/register