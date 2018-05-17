ECITB backs budding engineers to build industry careers

Aspiring engineers have the opportunity to apply for a place on a prestigious year-long course to help launch a career in engineering construction.

Funded by the Engineering Construction Industry Training Board (ECITB) and delivered by 11 colleges and training providers across England and Wales, the Introduction to Engineering Construction (ITEC) course equips young people with the skills, qualifications and behaviours to prepare them for employment.

This year, the ECITB will support more than 150 young people to take the course, which is equivalent to the first year of a level 3 apprenticeship. Launched in 2015 to offset the drop in apprenticeships offered across the industry, the ITEC programme has already helped engineering construction employers recruit new talent.

Next month, the 154 learners that enrolled on the course last year will graduate and will be looking for opportunities to apply their newly-acquired skills in the industry.

Chris Claydon, Chief Executive of the ECITB, said: “Through the ITEC programme, we have been able to give a group of learners the skills and knowledge to successfully transfer onto full apprenticeships and make the first steps toward successful careers in engineering construction.

“We are delighted with the success of the ITEC scheme, which we know is valued by employers and has seen almost 70 percent of the young people who enrolled in 2016 now in work, apprenticeships or higher education. I’d encourage employers looking to recruit to consider taking on one of the ITEC graduates completing the course this summer.”

Martin Eatough, the ECITB’s Head of Apprenticeships, said: “This is an excellent opportunity for those students who are currently studying, or in the process of applying, for an engineering qualification and are looking for an opportunity to secure an apprenticeship or full-time employment in engineering.

“The ITEC programme will allow them to achieve all of the year one components of a formal apprenticeship and, on completion of the programme, make them very attractive to potential employers.”

The ITEC course gives learners:

10-months of training equivalent to the first year of a formal apprenticeship

a recognised industry level 3 qualification and a Health and Safety Passport (CCNSG)

real-world experience of working on engineering construction industry sites

hands on experience in different ECI disciplines, including: welding and fabrication, electrical installation, mechanical installation, design and draughting and project control

James Joyson, 18, completed the ITEC programme at The Engineering College in Birkenhead this year and benefitted from a 5-week work experience placement with Fenelon Storage Tanks at Ellesmere Port.

“I have always been interested in welding and when I heard about the ITEC programme at The Engineering College I felt that the engineering construction industry was for me,” said James.

“Through the ITEC course and my work experience at Fenelon tanks, I have been able to learn new skills such as TIG welding and put them into practice. This has given me broader knowledge of how my skills can be applied in a real working environment and has helped me understand health and safety risks, work as part of team and recognise where my work fits in with the bigger process.”

To apply for the Introduction to Engineering Construction course contact your nearest training provider.

Places on the 2018 course are available at:

Lakes College – West Cumbria

Gen2 – Cumbria

North Lindsey College –North Lincolnshire

Selby College –North Yorkshire

Redcar and Cleveland College –Tees Valley

TTE Middlesbrough – South Tees

NETA – South Tees

Yeovil College – Somerset

East Coast College – Norfolk and Suffolk

The Engineering College – Merseyside

Weston College – Weston-super-Mare