ECEX launches passive structural fire stopping service

Leading multi-specialist engineering contractor ECEX has introduced a new service to provide a wide range of services including fire stopping of walls, floors and risers; fire barriers; structural fire protection; fire-rated ductwork and air sealing.

ECEX, working in association with Partner business FP Ninety Three Ltd, offer a prompt, free site survey followed by a detailed report and quotation from experienced personnel as a part of the service – which includes fire curtains and stopping penetrations in the ceiling void. It also includes advice and impartial suggestions on materials, design and specification, together with costs.

As well as offering a full site installation service, all the operatives providing the ECEX service hold NVQ level 2 Passive Fire Protection. Furthermore, the fully secure workforce can be assigned to any government building/hospitals.

The fire stopping team is FIRAS-accredited and on the approved list for leading M&E contractors, which means that all work complies with the relevant legislation.

To provide the highest possible level of protection, it uses materials such as vermiculite boarding and intumescent coating to structural steelwork.

Strong brands from leading suppliers include Vermiculux structural steel protection; Vicuclad non-combustible board for the fire protection of ductwork and Nullifire spray system that can provide up to 120 minutes fire protection to structural steel sections from all the major manufacturers.

Also offered are Rockwool sustainable stone wool insulation materials for thermal, fire and acoustic insulation and PFC Corofil passive fire protection products.

