ECA responds to Climate Change Report

Leading electrotechnical and engineering services trade body ECA has welcomed the Net Zero Report, issued today by the Committee on Climate Change (CCC). ECA agrees with some of the main recommendations of the report, which advises that Government take actions to reach net-zero UK carbon emissions by 2050.

ECA Energy & Emerging Technologies Solutions Advisor Luke Osborne said: “As well as following some of the key recommendations of the report, the Government should also work to implement the recent findings of the Green Finance task force, particularly regarding driving up demand and supply for green mortgage products and green lending.

“More widely, however, the government now needs to adopt a very clear pathway, with milestones, to meet the 2050 target. In doing so, it will show a more activist approach in providing funding and regulation where both might be needed.”

ECA’s view is that robust, long term policies are necessary to give financial investors confidence, and also to give confidence to a large number of businesses and facilitators who could help achieve these targets.

Luke Osborne added: “Many SMEs are currently able to deliver energy efficiency measures but could be reluctant to invest after previous changes in Government policy, such as the Green Deal and the Feed-in-Tariff.”

ECA has also called for stronger investment in skills and education training to meet the increasing demand for competent electrotechnical installers.

The CCC report coincides with MPs from across the political divide and across the country yesterday voting for climate change to be recognised as a national emergency.