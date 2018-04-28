ECA Edmundson Apprentice of the Year Award 2018 now open for entries

Entries are now open for this year’s ECA Edmundson Apprentice of the Year Award, which aims to showcase the very best talent across ECA’s member businesses.

For over 40 years, the award has been widely recognised as the premier training award in the electrotechnical and engineering services industry. Finalists will not only have good technical skills, but also be role models for others in the industry.

The winner will be recognised as an industry ambassador and be involved with ECA campaigns and events throughout the year. They will also receive an array of prizes including a £1,500 cash prize, a state of the art toolkit and a unique study trip overseas hosted by a major electrical industry manufacturing company.

There are also great prizes for two runners-up, including a £750 cash prize, a state of the art toolkit and a certificate of commendation.

Andrew Eldred, Director of Employment and Skills at ECA, commented:

“At ECA, one of our goals is to raise the profile of electrical apprenticeships and highlight the amazing work apprentices are doing. Increasingly, apprenticeships are being recognised by more people for what they really are: a potential gateway to a rewarding, diverse and well-paid career.”

Sue Husband, Director of the National Apprenticeship Service, commented:

“Apprenticeships are a key part of creating a stronger and fairer economy where people of all ages and backgrounds can fulfil their potential. They provide the route employers need to improve their skills base, boost productivity and grow their business. And apprenticeships can help employers address a range of key recruitment challenges, including diversifying the workforce.”

Past winners of the ECA Edmundson Award have gone on to a range of careers, including running their own companies in the UK and taking high profile jobs internationally. The Award has also boosted the profile of ECA member companies that enter their apprentices, by highlighting their support for future industry talent.

Last year’s winner, Jordan Bancroft of Imtech Engineering Services, went on a study tour to France with manufacturer Legrand. Since winning the award, he has seen his career go from strength to strength in just a matter of months.

Jordan Bancroft, of Imtech Engineering Services, commented:

“Since receiving the ECA Edmundson Apprentice of the Year Award, I’ve been on two projects: a Grade I listed building in Buxton and Tottenham Hotspur’s new football stadium, both great experiences. I also went to a jobs fair with Imtech, and spoke to a number of budding apprentices to give them an insight into what is out there for them.”

Eligible applicants will have completed their AM2 between 1 April 2017 and 31 March 2018. The entry deadline is Friday 22 June 2018.

For more information and details about how to enter, visit www.eca.co.uk/edmundson.