ECA announces six new award categories for 2018

The ECA Industry Awards 2018, which recognise top-performing organisations throughout the electrotechnical and engineering services industry, are now open to entries. This year, six new categories take the overall total of awards to 12.

These include new manufacturer and wholesaler awards, and for the first time there will be an individual ECA award, open to nominees from across the entire industry.

The categories, many of which offer sponsorship opportunities, are:

Contractor of the Year – over £20m Turnover

Contractor of the Year – up to £20m Turnover

Contractor of the Year – up to £5m Turnover

Contractor of the Year – up to £1m Turnover

Excellence in Training and Development

Best Health & Safety Initiative

The new awards

Best Energy Solutions Project

Best Fire & Security Project

Best Digital Infrastructure Project

Best Manufacturer Supply Chain Initiative

Best Wholesaler Supply Chain Initiative

Major Contribution to the Industry (Individual Industry-wide Award)

ECA CEO Steve Bratt said: “The ECA is delighted to launch our 2018 ECA Industry Awards. With many previous winners having highlighted how winning an ECA award has raised their profile, the awards are an ideal opportunity for businesses to showcase their achievements to key clients and stakeholders.”

The award winners will be announced during the ECA’s 2018 Industry Awards Dinner at the Hilton Bankside in London on Friday, 8 June.

The closing date for entries for the 2018 awards is midday on 20 March 2018.

www.ecaawards.co.uk