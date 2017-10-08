Easy interfacing from Synapsys Solutions

Synapsys Solutions has launched the SIPslice M-Bus Level Converter which provides an easy interface between third party M-Bus meters and any compatible M-Bus master for data collection and processing.

An easy to use and cost effective solution, the product provides a link between M-Bus devices such as energy, electricity, gas and water meters and compatible M-Bus masters, such as the SIPe M-Bus M-Logger, SIP M-Bus Trend interface or other integration technologies.

It is designed for receiving and transmitting data from multiple 1.5mA meter loads utilising the M-Bus protocol, and its small footprint and connection capacity for 3-250 M-Bus slave devices ensures it helps to meet the demand for better energy control.

The SIPslice M-Bus Level Converter supports M-Bus communications via RS232 and RS485 in applications where there is a requirement for data transfer over longer distances.

Matt Gardner of Synapsys Solutions said: “The increase in the costs of running a commercial building has led to a demand for more information and a need to utilise the information which is provided by a building.

“The SIPslice M-Bus Level Converter meets this need by allowing different metering and control solutions to communicate through a simple interface to make an effective contribution to a reduction in energy usage.”

Web address: http://www.synapsys-solutions.com/mbus-slice