DUNHAM-BUSH PROVIDES A COMFORTABLE ENVIRONMENT WITHIN THE NEW SMYTHE LIBRARY

Dunham-Bush Pedestal Finvector perimeter heating, together with fan-assisted Aerocourse trench heating, has been installed in the new Smythe Library at Tonbridge School as part of the recent £6.1 million refurbishment project undertaken by Buxton Contractors Ltd. The new facility reflects a growing school, changes to the school’s curriculum, the use of modern technology and the need for flexible teaching spaces.

The heating design was by BDP’s London office and reflects the specific demands of the building’s usage by providing a comfortable environment for the students and teaching staff.

Trench heating was chosen as the most suitable solution for heating in the library, stairwell and office areas, where space was at a premium to accommodate over 21,000 books, including the oldest book in the collection, the Jenson Bible, dating back to 1479. The library also offers access to audio and e-books, daily newspapers, periodicals, DVDs and other media.

Approximately 50m of fan-assisted trench heating was supplied to ensure heat is delivered as and when needed. The quick response time of the Aerocourse units delivers economy and comfort in equal proportions.

In keeping with the library’s aesthetically pleasing design and the high quality building materials used, the AFA-1 type trench heating units were installed and finished with 180mm wide solid oak grilles that added a further look of luxury.

The stairwell areas were fitted with AFA-2 type heating units and finished with 270mm wide solid oak grilles to match the flooring.

Attractive anodized aluminium grilles were fitted to the AFA-1 and AFA- 2 trench systems installed in the Learning Support Offices.

The Chan Café was added to the building as a community gathering area, adjacent to the new well-equipped teaching areas. Here forty bespoke pedestal style Finvectors were selected to fit neatly and unobtrusively into the window alcoves of both the café and study areas. Colour coordinated casing and grilles added to the overall aesthetics of the building’s fresh modern design, whilst providing comfortable and controllable heating to these areas.

A completely refurbished mezzanine level was also provided, to include spaces for the Careers and University Learning Strategies Departments.

The heating installation was undertaken by SMS (Southern Ltd). The new library was officially opened last year by HRH Princess Alexandra.

