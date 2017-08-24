DUNHAM-BUSH LST RADIATORS DELIVER SAFETY AND WARMTH TO LUXURY CARE HOME

Two hundred and twenty three Dunham-Bush System Low Surface Temperature radiators fitted with SAV/Danfoss PT 40 flow and pressure monitoring thermostatic valves have been installed at Manor Grange luxury care home in Corstorphine, Edinburgh. Manor Grange focuses on caring for people suffering from dementia from the age of 65 years upwards and provides support for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

Mr James Culbertson, Director of The Keenan Consultancy based in Edinburgh, who undertook the design of the heating system at the home said: “We were tasked with providing a system design for a care home with eighty three luxury bedrooms. Safety is of paramount importance in buildings such as care homes, hospitals and nurseries, where occupants are deemed at risk and may be vulnerable to accidental scalding from heat emitters’’.

NHS Estate Health Guidance ‘Note Safe Hot Water Temperatures 1998’ recommends that heating devices should have a maximum surface temperature of 43°C when operating under design conditions. This recommendation includes radiator grilles.

Dunham-Bush System LST radiators fully comply with these recommendations and in addition, the Dunham-Bush LST radiator’s innovative design provides the installer with a quick and simple installation process and the end user with a cosmetically desirable product with easy access for maintenance.

Manor Grange is a luxury care home located in the leafy suburbs of Edinburgh, surrounded by beautiful gardens and overlooking Carrick Knowe Golf Club.

The ethos at Manor Grange is that its residents should live an enriched and independent life in a supportive and caring environment.

Mr James Webb the care home manager said: “This approach is more than simply meeting care needs, it’s about caring for the health, well being and interests of the resident as a whole, working closely with both residents and their families to create a detailed and bespoke care plan”.

This all encompassing approach includes high standards of cuisine to meet specific requirements and preferences.

