Dunham-Bush Helps Scientists Reach For The Stars

Dunham-Bush Panther fan coil units have been installed in the new Square Kilometre Array Headquarters at Jodrell Bank in Cheshire. With 135 staff from around the world, the new HQ will be home to the inter-governmental organisation set up to build, manage and remotely monitor the operation of what is the world’s largest telescope, which is located at sites in South Africa and Western Australia.

The Panther range of horizontal chassis, waterside control units incorporate EC motors for optimal controllability and energy efficiency and have inlet and discharge plenums supplied with sound attenuators to meet the stringent low level sound requirements of the building.

These high specification Panther fan coil units have been specially engineered to meet this most demanding application. Combined with the very latest design and manufacturing technology, they provide the ideal solution to meet the precise thermal and noise criteria specified at the site. All models have multiple access panels for easy maintenance, another key feature of these versatile units.

The heating and cooling systems were designed by Mott MacDonald’s Manchester office and installed by Chris Bowker Ltd of Morecambe. Careful planning with particular emphasis on safe site handling by the installers resulted in a fast and efficient installation.

The SKA will be capable of observing across a wide frequency range. It will probe the early universe, test fundamental physical laws, such as the theory of gravity, search for alien life and over time provide a transformational view of our universe. Hundreds of satellite dishes and antennas on two continents will combine to form a huge radio telescope with a total collecting area approaching one million square metres, hence the name ‘The Square Kilometre Array.’ Website: www.skatelescope.org

The bid to make Jodrell Bank the HQ of the SKA was backed by the UK government through the Science and Technology Facilities Council. The bid was also supported by the universities of Oxford, Cambridge and Manchester and Cheshire East Council.

The £16.5 million project has been funded by the UK Government’s Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy via the STFC, the University of Manchester and Cheshire East Council.

